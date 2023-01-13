NSCW 2023 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

NSCW 2023 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week)

 By National School Choice Week

Families to explore many types of schools in a family-friendly and multidimensional school fair

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new event in Port Angeles promises to make school searching more manageable, and even fun, for the whole family. Join hundreds of community members in browsing local education options at the first Port Angeles School Fair on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles.


