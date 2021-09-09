Posh Baby and Kids celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Champions By Posh Baby and Kids Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alex Morgan posts about her daughter's brand new Bentley Trike By Posh Baby and Kids Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Trike alongside its US distributor, Posh Baby and Kids, ran a campaign to gift Bentley Trikes and other products from their portfolio to many American Olympians and Paralympians that took part in this year's Tokyo Games. Despite the many hardships faced by everyone this past year, the US Olympic team was still able to secure the highest medal count through the dedication and hard work of all the athletes involved.Designed in direct collaboration with Bentley Motors Limited, The Bentley Trikes lead the industry in craftsmanship and innovation, making them the perfect gift for these athletes that are all at the top of their respective sports. "As a business looking to bring joy and wonderment to kids across America with our products, we truly appreciate the role models that these Olympic and Paralympic athletes have become for our children and these gifts are our way of saying, Thank You"- Deepak Raghavan, President at Posh Baby & KidsThroughout August, Posh Baby and Kids reached out to many American Olympic Athletes to gift Bentley trikes, balance bikes and scooters. Several athletes including Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams (bronze medal, soccer); Kawika Shoji and Matt Anderson (bronze medal, volleyball); Eddy Alvarez (silver medal, baseball); Valerie Arioto (silver medal, softball); Danny Barrett (rugby); and Erica Jade Brown (silver medal, swimming) have already accepted these gifts for children in their families.Posh Baby and Kids has also started to reach out to several of the athletes currently taking part in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with this offer. Some of the Paralympians who have accepted this offer include Roderick Townsend (gold medal, high jump; silver medal, long jump) and Haven Shepard (swimming). "It is fantastic to see this years Paralympics in Tokyo hosting a record number of athletes, as the world starts it's safe journey back to a post covid normal." said Deepak Raghavan.Bentleytrike.com is owned and operated by Posh Baby and Kids who is the exclusive distributor of Bentley licensed tricycles and balance bikes across North America. The company specializes in the distribution of high-end baby products.Contact: Rajan KhairaPosh Baby and Kids800-624-0041 ext. 410rajan@poshbabyandkids.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/posh-baby-and-kids-celebrates-tokyo-2020-olympic-and-paralympic-champions-301372872.htmlSOURCE Posh Baby and Kids Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Longtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something else4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter