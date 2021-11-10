Positive Visual Performance Reported with Innovega's iOptik Contact Lens By Innovega Inc. Nov 10, 2021 Nov 10, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Innovega logo By Innovega Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Jennifer Fogt, Associate Professor of Clinical Optometry at The Ohio State University and principal investigator for a Phase II clinical investigation of the use of Innovega Inc.'s eMacula® system, reported the clinical results of 15 normally sighted subjects tested with the eMacula system, which pairs the company's iOptik® smart contact lenses with novel wide-field-of-view, high resolution display eyewear.The data support that the system demonstrated positive results with normally sighted subjects fit with iOptik smart contact lenses when tested both with and without the display eyewear. The research was presented last week in a scientific paper during a meeting of the American Academy of Optometry in Boston.Innovega's eMacula system uses iOptik smart contact lenses and spectacle-mounted microdisplays with software to deliver separate images to each eye for binocular vision and to create 3D perception. The purpose of this study with normally sighted subjects was to evaluate the visual acuity obtained with the contact lenses compared to the best corrected visual acuity for each eye without the iOptik lenses; as well as the impact of the lenses on refractive correction, the ease of obtaining fusion of the images from two eyes, the stability of the fused image and the ease of obtaining the 3D experience. The eMacula system evaluation was conducted with 15 fully sighted participants who were recruited from the OSU Optometry Clinic. The mean visual acuity measured with the iOptik contact lenses was slightly better than 20/20 and the subjects rated as "very good" the ease of fusing the images from the two eyes, the stability of the binocular display vision and the 3D experience."The results of this small clinical evaluation of the Innovega contact lens-enabled wearable display system support the potential to provide users with normal visual acuity and with the ability to experience stable binocular near-eye display vision with a 3D experience," said Dr. Fogt.Innovega is jointly developing display eyewear and software for the visually impaired and investing in process engineering to lower the cost of its molded soft smart contact lenses with the goal of commercializing a monthly disposable contact lens for the visually impaired and additional applications for normally sighted users."We are encouraged by the results of this study and we received valuable feedback for further refinements of our lens design and methods of assisting eye care practitioners in fitting the lenses," said Dr. Jerry Legerton, Innovega Co-Founder and Chief Clinical and Regulatory Officer. "This was an excellent feasibility study to support the visual performance of the iOptik lens for regular vision correction and for viewing near-eye displays with binocular high resolution 3D content."About InnovegaInnovega Inc. is developing stylish, lightweight, wearable displays that feature a high-resolution, panoramic-field-of-view system for medical, consumer and industrial application. The company is first licensing its technology into the $74 billion global vision care market with an initial focus on image enhancement for the visually impaired. Its transformative patented platform, eMacula®, combines eyewear and iOptik® high-resolution smart contact lenses to deliver broad application in medicine, augmented reality and virtual reality. The company has been supported by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), National Eye Institute of National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation; and received investments from strategic partners.Disclaimer Innovega is offering securities through the use of an Offering Statement that has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission under Tier II of Regulation A. A copy of the Final Offering Circular that forms a part of the Offering Statement may be obtained from Innovega: https://www.seedinvest.com/innovega/.Media Inquiries:Steve Willey, CEO323486@email4pr.comCell: 425-516-8175 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/positive-visual-performance-reported-with-innovegas-ioptik-contact-lens-301421115.htmlSOURCE Innovega Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Matt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardNov. 5 blotter: A dead cow and starving cow along roadNov. 8 blotter: Very warm in middle of pile of leavesNov. 4 blotter: Dipping into the till Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter