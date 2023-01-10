Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research1 from leading travel app Expedia® reveals the over-scheduled holiday season has prompted many Americans to plan a "nothing-cation," a trip where warm weather and relaxation are the main attractions. According to a survey of 4,000 U.S. travelers conducted during December, more than a third (34%) report feeling burned out from the holidays, and nearly everyone surveyed (96%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.


