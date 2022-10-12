Support Local Journalism


The Post-it® App for Microsoft Teams drives idea generation and organization with the power of digital whiteboard tool

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Post-it® Brand from 3M is joining forces with Microsoft, driving innovation for team collaboration with a new app for Microsoft Teams that allows for an inclusive teamwork environment– from ideation to fruition. For over 40 years, Post-it® Brand has transformed the way the world captures ideas and this latest extension and partnership with Microsoft is yet another way thinkers, doers and creatives can collaborate in a hybrid work environment.

