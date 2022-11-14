Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., the premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced that Pouch Insurance Services has chosen Milliman AccuRate FleetTM as its platform for usage-based insurance scores. AccuRate Fleet is a usage-based insurance score designed to enable more accurate pricing of fleet exposure and driving behavior risk. Developed by Milliman actuaries and data scientists, AccuRate Fleet is based on over a billion miles of commercial auto driving data and thousands of crashes.

"The Milliman AccuRate score allows us to offer extremely fair and accurate pricing to our customers and rewards them with lower rates for driving carefully and managing their fleets," says Steve McKay, CEO of Pouch. "Milliman's combination of statistical and regulatory expertise made the process a win for us."


