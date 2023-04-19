PowerA FUSION Pro 3 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S

 By PowerA

The brand's latest controller helps gamers upgrade their performance with four mappable advanced gaming buttons, swappable thumbsticks, magnetic impulse triggers, and more.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerA, a leader in enhancing interactive entertainment with officially licensed gaming accessories, launched its newest controller in the phenomenal FUSION line - The FUSION Pro 3 Wired Controller. Designed for Xbox Series X|S, and compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10/11 PCs, the FUSION Pro 3 combines a premium build and highly anticipated features to create an impressive gamepad that gamers can customize to Play Your Way and improve performance. 


