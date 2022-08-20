Support Local Journalism


PPC.co, a leading pay-per-click (PPC) management agency, announced today that it has expanded its services to include Amazon advertising management.

SEATTLE, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading PPC agency, PPC.co is pleased to announced that it is expanding its services to include Amazon advertising management services. The move comes as Amazon increasingly becomes a key player in the digital advertising landscape. eMarketer estimates that Amazon will account for 4.61% of all US purchases will flow through Amazon and its affiliate websites.

