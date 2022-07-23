...HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE FORECAST NEXT WEEK...
A building ridge of high pressure over the region will begin to
warm temperatures across the forecast area early next week. The
ridge will reach its peak strength midweek and then stretch into
the weekend. High temperatures are expected to be 10 to 15 degrees
hotter than normal beginning Wednesday with highs around the
Columbia Basin of 105 to 110 degrees and 90 to 100 in the
mountains. Overnight low temperatures are also expected to be
warmer then normal during this stretch.
Now is a good time to make sure you have a way to deal with the
heat. Make sure fans or air conditioning systems are operating
properly. Routinely check on the elderly and others susceptible
to heat. Plan outdoor activities or working outdoors for early in
the day to avoid heat exhaustion.
PPC.co Adds New Google Ads Account Suspension Recovery Service
Pay-per-click management agency adds new service for recovering suspended Google Ads accounts.
SEATTLE, July 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PPC.co a premier PPC management service company is pleased to announce the release of a new service for customers who may have been negatively impacted by a suspended Google Ads account. This service represents a new addition to the company's burgeoning paid search management business.
"Suspended Google Ads accounts can be incredibly frustrating for business owners," says Samuel Edwards, CMO at PPC.co. "In most cases, Google does not reveal why accounts are suspended, which creates lack of clarity as to how a user may have violated Google's terms of service and what very specific steps might be required to recover a suspended account. We have worked with clients small and large in finding the source of the suspension and working directly with Google to clarify and clear up the issues that may have been the cause of the suspension."
The PPC firm's Google Ads account recovery service includes a full Google Ads account and PPC audit, wherein the PPC.co team reviews all activity, settings and other potential pitfalls that may have been the source of a suspension or terms of service violation.
Next, the company works with each PPC client to clean up issues relative to the account suspension, preparing each client's account for further review and submission directly to the Google Ads account team.
Once the issues have been resolved, the team at PPC.co works directly with Google to resubmit the suspended account for review and reinstatement.
"While we can't guarantee a direct positive outcome and reinstatement of the account, our success rate for removing a PPC account suspension is above 90% when the terms of service violations have not be egregious," says Edwards. "When pay-per-click marketing is the lifeblood of local and international companies, a suspension can feel like a punch to the gut, but that's where we come in," he says.
About PPC.co
Originally founded in Seattle, Washington, PPC.co is a division of Nead, LLC and a joint-venture with SEO agency SEO.co. The company was founded in 2021 as a solution to a market need for paid ads management in both search and social. The company provides expert ad management solutions to customers across multiple industries and numerous platforms including Google, Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram and YouTube.