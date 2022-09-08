...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR611, OR639, OR640, OR641, WA690,
WA691, AND WA695...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley, 691 Lower Columbia Basin
and 695 East Washington South Central Cascade Mountains.
* WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS...Dry conditions with gusty winds could cause enhanced
fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily
spread. Northeasterly component of the wind could also
complicate attack efforts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Premier Building Systems' mission is to efficiently manufacture, market, and sell quality building systems and products, at a reasonable profit, while meeting or exceeding our customers’ expectations. We aim to be the building products/systems of choice. Our vision is to inspire design and construction professionals by providing products/systems that help build faster, stronger, greener!
PBS To Encompass All Building System Brands Under One Name
PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanded Premier Building Systems (PBS) family of products now includes more building material systems within the PBS Organization. Under common ownership since 2018, Premier SIPS, R-Shield Insulation, R-Shield Geofoam, and Premier ICF (formerly Diamond Snap-Form) product brands now fold into Premier Building Systems. The Big Sky R-Control SIPs brand, also owned by the same family, is now being marketed under the Premier SIPS brand. There has been no sale, merger, or change in company ownership. These changes only affect the trade name and building system brands, while efficiently consolidating organizational resources to best serve customer needs.
Premier SIPS, R-Shield Insulation, R-Shield Geofoam, and Premier ICF brands now fold into Premier Building Systems.
"Under the umbrella of PBS (Premier Building Systems), each brand fits perfectly into our niche – manufacturing superior products that are faster, stronger, and far greener for architects, contractors, and developers to use in building design and construction. We remain committed to offering the industry's top echelon of sustainable building systems," said Brad Huempfner, President.
This family of brands fosters Premier Building Systems' ability to combine research and development, technical, production, and distribution resources across all brands, offering exceptionally high-performance construction and building system solutions from the foundation up.
"With all these superior building system product lines, we have remained committed to continued growth through investments in production, innovation, and sustainability. As the demand for environmentally responsible building products has grown, our wide offering of building systems has also grown to serve customers across North America," said Huempfner.
Additionally, Premier SIPS has launched a new look and new website chalked full of product and industry resources at www.premiersips.com. R-Shield Insulation & Geofoam and Premier ICF will unveil new websites in the coming months.
About Premier Building Systems: Family-owned and operated since the 1970s, Premier Building Systems (PBS) proudly manufactures high-performing, sustainable building systems from the foundation up. Committed to developing and utilizing efficient equipment and processes, PBS continually strives to provide exceptional value, service, and systems to their customers. For more information, please visit www.premierbuildingsystems.com.