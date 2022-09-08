Premier Building Systems' mission is to efficiently manufacture, market, and sell quality building systems and products, at a reasonable profit, while meeting or exceeding our customers’ expectations. We aim to be the building products/systems of choice...

PBS To Encompass All Building System Brands Under One Name

PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanded Premier Building Systems (PBS) family of products now includes more building material systems within the PBS Organization. Under common ownership since 2018, Premier SIPS, R-Shield Insulation, R-Shield Geofoam, and Premier ICF (formerly Diamond Snap-Form) product brands now fold into Premier Building Systems. The Big Sky R-Control SIPs brand, also owned by the same family, is now being marketed under the Premier SIPS brand. There has been no sale, merger, or change in company ownership. These changes only affect the trade name and building system brands, while efficiently consolidating organizational resources to best serve customer needs.

