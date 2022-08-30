...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures of 99 to 104 are expected.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In
Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue
Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be
slightly cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures
should be several degrees cooler.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Premium Japanese Haircare Brand Dr. Keller Introduces Its Japan-Inspired Hair/Eyelash Care Products in the United States
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Japanese haircare brand Dr. Keller started by selling its Japan-inspired medical grade products in the United States. Dr. Keller launches its new hair/eyelash care products Scalp and Hair DK Essence and PowerEyelash Serum to promote on www.bglen.us. The secret to accomplishing true effectiveness lies within Dr. Keller products, with its innovative QuSome® skin penetration technology.
Made in Japan hair / eyelash care solution invented by pharmacologist.
Dr. Brian Keller is a pioneer in skin penetrating technology in the United States medical community. The jewel in the crown of his ground-breaking technology is named QuSome®. Dr. Keller is the first in the cosmetic industry to apply skin penetrating technology (QuSome®) to hair care products.
Dr. Keller Scalp and Hair DK Essence helps to create a healthier scalp and prevents breakage. Filled in a bottle with a jet spray, it soothes and balances the scalp and creates a foundation for beautiful hair with body, elasticity, and luster.
Key Ingredients:
- DK Essence's key ingredient Carrot Extract is extracted from Panax Ginseng (also known as Korean ginseng) which helps maintain healthy and beautiful hair.
- Swertia Japonica extract helps keep the scalp healthy and promotes lasting hair growth.
- Dipotassium Glycyrrhizinate helps prevent dandruff, and itchiness and keeps the hair and scalp environment healthy.
Dr. Keller Power Eyelash Serum infused with medical grade QuSome® skin penetrating technology to enhance the appearance of length, volume, and definition of eyelashes. This will make your eyelashes achieve a youthful, fuller-looking definition. It's clinically proven to be safe on sensitive skin.
Key Ingredients:
- Power Eyelash Serum's key ingredients are Vercillin, Anargy, and Capixil these helps reduce eyelash fallouts, prevents loss of eyelash fibers due to aging, and enhances your natural eyelashes' overall health and appearance.
- Maca-derived extract that prolongs the growth period and leads to healthy eyelashes.
- Hair growth promoting ingredient with a structure similar to Minoxidil.
Scalp and Hair DK Essence are $65.00 and 3.06 fl. oz. / 90 mL, Power Eyelash Serum is $65.00 and 0.11oz. / 3g,available for online purchase after August 2022 via www.bglen.us.