HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Japanese haircare brand Dr. Keller started by selling its Japan-inspired medical grade products in the United States. Dr. Keller launches its new hair/eyelash care products Scalp and Hair DK Essence and Power Eyelash Serum to promote on www.bglen.us. The secret to accomplishing true effectiveness lies within Dr. Keller products, with its innovative QuSome® skin penetration technology.

Made in Japan hair / eyelash care solution invented by pharmacologist.

