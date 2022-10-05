www,prenosis.com (PRNewsfoto/Prenosis)

 By Prenosis

Precision medicine company adds a suite of new board members and advisors to guide the company in accelerating the growth of its precision medicine solutions for acute care

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenosis, Inc., a precision medicine company, today announced four new members to its Board of Directors and nine members to its Clinical & Scientific Board.  The academic and industry leaders will provide guidance to the company's executive team.  The new board members include leading experts in business development, corporate development and M&A, commercialization of health IT, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic products, and venture capital investments. The new scientific board members include preeminent experts in endotyping, immunology, pharmaceutical development, biomarkers, infectious diseases, artificial intelligence for acute care, and new machine learning methods for precision medicine.

