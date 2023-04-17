Presage Biosciences is driving the discovery of effective drug combinations. For more information visit www.presagebio.com. (PRNewsFoto/Presage Biosciences)

 By Presage Biosciences

SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Biosciences, a pioneer in translational oncology whose mission is understanding the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment (TME), will present at the Immunology, TME Minisymposium at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting. In an independent study, Presage's innovative multiplexed trackable microdosing platform (CIVO®) was used to introduce an investigational ubiquitin inhibitor (TAK-243) alone and in combination with anti-PD1. The resulting data demonstrated that TAK-243 has potential to increase anti-tumor immunogenicity and prime tumors for response to immune checkpoint inhibition.


