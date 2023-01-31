Prescryptive logo

The company's prescription shopping and management experience, myPrescryptive, is now available in Spanish, making it easier for more patients to understand and manage their healthcare.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, today announced new Spanish language access on their mobile-first patient solution, myPrescryptive. Built on blockchain, myPrescryptive gives healthcare consumers ownership of their prescription, delivering pricing options and financial assistance information, pharmacy services like testing and vaccinations, and pharmacy benefit plan information to patients while at their doctor's office, all from their mobile phone.


