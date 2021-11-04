Prescryptive Health Introduces MyRx.io, a "Pharmacy on Your Phone," Allowing Consumers to Own Their Prescriptions for the First Time By Prescryptive Health Nov 4, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Prescryptive Health's mobile-first platform unites disparate pieces of information to allow for consumer transparency, choice, and control. By Prescryptive Health Prescryptive Health (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health) By Prescryptive Health Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company empowering consumers, announced today the nationwide availability of MyRx.io, a mobile-first platform that integrates employers' prescription benefit plan information, cash savings, prescription shopping, and pharmacy services all on one secure system, uniting disparate pieces of information in an experience that allows consumers transparency, choice, and control over their healthcare. "We aren't satisfied with just providing price transparency," said Chris Blackley, Prescryptive Health Co-Founder and CEO. "We go beyond to empower consumers to decide what to do next with that information. When you own your prescription, you control it. To fix the broken drug market, we must put consumers at the center of their care, and at Prescryptive, we have built solutions to do just that." MyRx.io is a "pharmacy on your phone" that redefines the prescription and pharmacy experience, empowering consumers to have better conversations with their doctor and make better health decisions at the pharmacy. With MyRx.io, there is no app to download. After registering, consumers immediately receive new prescription notifications on their mobile phone via text message, while they're still at the doctor's office. Consumers can then: Be alerted to and discuss any alternatives with their doctorSearch and shop for their medication on Prescryptive's nationwide pharmacy networkCompare discounted cash pricing and benefit plan pricingReceive relevant manufacturer coupons that reduce out-of-pocket costsConsumers can also do more at every pharmacy visit: MyRx.io supports a full suite of clinical services performed by trusted community pharmacists, with scheduling of vaccinations, testing, and treatment, including critical COVID-19 care, in a few steps. MyRx.io's consumer base has grown at an average rate of 29% month-over-month throughout 2021. To learn more about Prescryptive Health and MyRx.io, visit Prescryptive.com/myrx-io. About Prescryptive Health Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescryptive-health-introduces-myrxio-a-pharmacy-on-your-phone-allowing-consumers-to-own-their-prescriptions-for-the-first-time-301415514.htmlSOURCE Prescryptive Health 