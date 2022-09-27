Prescryptive logo

Prescryptive logo

 By Prescryptive Health, Northwest Pharmacy Services Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Prescryptive's prescription management platform now brings price transparency & control to 44,000 NWPS members.

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers, today announced its acquisition of Northwest Pharmacy Services Inc. (NWPS Inc.), a full-service, nonprofit Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) serving over 44,000 members in the Pacific Northwest.

Tags