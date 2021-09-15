Prescryptive Health Partners with CPESN Florida to Bring COVID-19 Rapid Testing and Inventory Management to Pharmacists By Prescryptive Health, CPESN Florida Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Prescryptive is making available COVID-19 rapid antigen testing and inventory management services for CPESN Florida. By Prescryptive Health, CPESN Florida Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company empowering consumers by improving the way healthcare is delivered, today announced the availability of COVID-19 rapid antigen testing and inventory management services for CPESN Florida's member pharmacies.Prescryptive's test inventory program gives CPESN Florida pharmacists access to Prescryptive's unparalleled clinical solutions at a lower cost. Pharmacists will be able to deliver tests, vaccines, and manage testing inventory as it's available during the concurrent pressures of the Delta variant surge, the upcoming flu season, and news of a third dose and booster for COVID-19. "Florida's pharmacists are facing one of the most complicated and high-pressure scenarios for patient care in recent memory, with increased demand for timely services," said Theresa Tolle, Lead Luminary, CPESN Florida. "Prescryptive has proven to be a true partner in helping independent pharmacists improve workflow, scheduling, and reporting, which allows them more time for clinical care."With Prescryptive, pharmacists can easily manage group testing programs as well as offer mobile scheduling, customize screening questions, and create more efficiencies for pharmacies. These features will enable pharmacists' valuable time to be spent with patients."At Prescryptive, our goal is to increase the offerings of pharmacists so that they can practice at the top of their license," said Chris Blackley, Co-Founder and CEO of Prescryptive Health. "As part of this commitment, we partner with pharmacy associations like CPESN to ensure that the real-time needs of pharmacists are being met."About Prescryptive Health Prescryptive Health is a healthcare technology company delivering solutions that empower consumers. Prescryptive's secure, mobile-first products connect consumers, pharmacists, and employers, ultimately providing people with the information they need to make informed decisions and take control of their health. To learn more about Prescryptive Health, visit www.prescryptive.com.About CPESN Florida CPESN Florida is a statewide network of Florida community pharmacy practices dedicated to serving our patients with enhanced services and working collaboratively with other members of the healthcare team to improve patient health outcomes. Our goals include contracting with payers to receive payment for delivered patient care services; partnering with health care systems, accountable care organizations, and other key stakeholders; and ensuring that our network is the foremost leader in community-based health-care. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescryptive-health-partners-with-cpesn-florida-to-bring-covid-19-rapid-testing-and-inventory-management-to-pharmacists-301377990.htmlSOURCE Prescryptive Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themLetter: Will not frequent businesses not complying with mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter