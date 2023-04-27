Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

 By Prescryptive Health

New offering will engage, inform, and empower the healthcare consumer to drive product utilization, adherence, and real-time data to help pharma manufacturers meet their goals.

REDMOND, Wash. , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, today announced the company will be previewing a new solution for pharmaceutical manufacturers at Asembia's AXS23 Summit in Las Vegas. Prescryptive Health will be offering enhanced patient engagement capabilities for pharma via the myPrescryptive platform, impacting behavior at the point-of-care to help increase adherence and reduce first-fill abandonment and, ultimately, delivering measurable patient health outcomes.


