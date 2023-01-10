Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

 By Prescryptive Health, Validation Institute

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The company's transparent pharmacy benefit solution delivers improved total prescription costs in third-party report.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, today announced their transparent pharmacy benefit management (PBM) solution has been validated for savings by the Validation Institute. The Validation Institute found that employers and plans who use Prescryptive Health for their pharmacy benefits have lower per member, per month (PMPM) pharmacy benefit costs than those using traditional PBMs.


Tags