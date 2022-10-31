Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Homes that sell are doing so quickly, while others are languishing on the market

  • Homes are lingering on the market longer than they did last year, but still moving faster than pre-pandemic norms. 
  • Gaps between the median age of inventory and typical time on the market for homes that sell can reveal markets in which certain home types, neighborhoods or price points are in demand, while others linger on the market. 
  • While buyers have won back some negotiating power, sellers with an attractive listing can still expect a fairly quick sale. 


