 By Primasun, ResMed, Verily, HLTH 2022

The clinical sleep care solution aims to reduce untreated sleep disorders' impact on chronic disease and people's lives

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primasun, an end-to-end, clinically-supported solution for addressing complex sleep disorders, launched today at HLTH 2022. Formed as a joint venture between ResMed, a global leader in digital health and sleep technology, and Verily, an Alphabet precision health company, Primasun's offering combines cutting-edge healthcare technology and advanced healthcare research into one comprehensive digital health platform.


