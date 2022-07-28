...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110. Very warm overnight lows in the upper 60s to
lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
OLYMPIA, Wash. , July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the leader in process-innovation, has completed the company's move into a new headquarters location at 3003 Sunset Way SE in Tumwater, WA.
The expanded facility provides a transformational workplace that serves the people of ImageSource with more room for team growth and collaboration. The LEED certified building supports the company's commitment to sustainability and comes equipped with technology features supporting ImageSource's position as an industry leader in innovation and cyber security.
"We're excited to welcome and host our valued customer partners to collaborate with them here and bring business process innovation to life," says ImageSource CEO Terry Sutherland. The company supports regional and national customers with offices in Olympia, Denver, Newport Beach, and development teams globally.
ImageSource was founded by Sutherland and CFO Victor Zvirzdys in 1994 above a restaurant owned by the Zvirzdys family in downtown Olympia. The company grew to take over the entire building – becoming a landmark located between the two bridges that connect downtown Olympia and the city's westside neighborhoods.
"We've always located our operations to best serve customer partners," notes Sutherland. "This move is just the latest chapter in our continuing story of growth."
About ImageSource
ImageSource makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging advanced automation technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com.