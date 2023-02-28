EPA-registered, Insect Shield apparel and gear products are designed to provide long-lasting, effective, and convenient protection from insects that can carry dangerous diseases.
GREENSBORO, N.C. and SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricky Wysocki, currently the number-one professional disc golf player in the world, was bitten by a tick and diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019, landing him bedridden for months. After journeying back to recovery, he now chooses Insect Shield to help stay protected from ticks out on the course, known to be prime tick habitats. Since his diagnosis, Wysocki now uses his platform as a top athlete to spread awareness about the dangers of ticks and the importance of taking preventative measures to avoid tick bites.
Ticks can now be found in all 50 states and around the world and the number of Lyme disease cases in the United States continues to skyrocket. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), insurance records suggest that each year approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease, indicating a large burden on the health care system, and a dire need for more effective education and prevention tactics.
For disc golfers, the risk of tick attachments is very high during play. Disc golf courses often have increased tick populations due to their natural environments including tall grasses, bushes, and wooded zones where ticks thrive. In these environments ticks can easily attach to skin and clothing. Gear can also pose a risk. Disc golfers carry gear bags and place them on the ground as they move throughout a course. This practice also increases the risk of tick attachments after the bag has touched the ground and then is picked back up and carried.
Several months following the tick bite, Wysocki began to experience symptoms such as fatigue, power loss in his shots, and rashes. A blood test confirmed his Lyme disease diagnosis.
"To go from being a pro athlete to getting diagnosed with Lyme disease, exhausted, barely able to walk, and ultimately bedridden and wondering if I would ever play disc golf at my peak level again, was crazy," shares Wysocki.
To stay protected on the course while playing disc golf, Wysocki leverages Insect Shield essentials and offers a series of tips:
About Insect Shield®
Insect Shield Repellent Apparel and Gear are revolutionary products designed to provide long-lasting, effective, and convenient personal insect protection. The durable protection provided by Insect Shield is the result of years of research and testing. In July 2003, Insect Shield Repellent Apparel was registered by the United States Environmental Protection Agency. Insect Shield Technology is utilized by 75+ leading lifestyle brands, work wear distributors and international relief organizations across the globe to provide effective protection against insects and the diseases they can carry. Insect Shield is an approved vendor of the US Army and approved for distribution in 46 countries.
About Ricky Wysocki
Ricky Wysocki is an American professional disc golfer who turned pro in 2010. A two-time PDGA, World Champion, Wysocki is regarded as the number one player in the world. Diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019, Wysocki now uses his platform as a top athlete to spread awareness about the dangers of ticks and the importance of taking preventative measures to avoid tick bites. In 2022, Wysocki achieved a large endorsement deal with Dynamic Discs, one of the largest in disc golf history. Wysocki launched a charitable organization, the Sockibomb Foundation, committed to growing disc golf into a mainstream recreational activity while also promoting the lifelong benefits of playing the sport.