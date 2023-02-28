Support Local Journalism


EPA-registered, Insect Shield apparel and gear products are designed to provide long-lasting, effective, and convenient protection from insects that can carry dangerous diseases.

GREENSBORO, N.C. and SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ricky Wysocki, currently the number-one professional disc golf player in the world, was bitten by a tick and diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019, landing him bedridden for months. After journeying back to recovery, he now chooses Insect Shield to help stay protected from ticks out on the course, known to be prime tick habitats. Since his diagnosis, Wysocki now uses his platform as a top athlete to spread awareness about the dangers of ticks and the importance of taking preventative measures to avoid tick bites.


