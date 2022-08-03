...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING...
...SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON AND EVENING...
.Winds will be breezy across the Kittitas Valley, the eastern
Columbia River Gorge, and the Lower Columbia Basin through
Wednesday. Winds in combination with low humidity will cause
rapid fire spread in dry grassy areas.
.Scattered thunderstorms with abundant lightning will develop
over portions of central and eastern Oregon Wednesday afternoon
and evening. Frequent lightning and strong outflow winds will be
the primary concerns for any new and existing fires. While some
storms may produce heavy rainfall, others may be drier in nature.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641,
WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will
create issues for fire control in dry grassy areas. Fires may
spread rapidly.
* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Salsa Music In The Pacific Northwest: A Collective Memoir
Professor Oswaldo Lucca, Releases New Book "Salsa Music In The Pacific Northwest: A Collective Memoir" Is A Dedication To The Salsa Community That Inspired So Many & Includes 3 CDs of Salsa & Latin Jazz Music Spanning Four Decades
New Book "Salsa Music In The Pacific Northwest" Puts A Spotlight On Local Talent & Pays Tribute To Musicians Who Dedicated Their Lives To Their Craft
This book project includes three CDs curated by Steve Guasch from Salsaneo Records, with a selection of forty original Salsa and Latin jazz songs from the Pacific NW bands so that readers can enjoy different samples from the last forty years of Salsa music in the area.
Author Oswaldo Lucca wanted to document, validate, and recognize all of the talent and effort of local musicians with the release of "Salsa Music In The Pacific Northwest: A Collective Memoir."
WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Oswaldo Lucca has officially announced this week the launch of his highly anticipated book, Salsa Music In The Pacific Northwest: A Collective Memoir. His new book follows the release of Salsa Informant, a Salsa dancing calendar originally published in 1994. Salsa Music In The Pacific Northwest is the first of its kind, that not only brings readers into the lives of musicians from the Pacific NW, but showcases a broad range of talent from the Salsa community, and includes a breadth of musical selections from the last 40 years of Salsa and Latin jazz.
During a recent interview, Oswaldo Lucca was quoted as saying, "I had contemplated this project since 1994 when I first started to publish Salsa Informant, a local salsa dancing calendar. This project is about following the evolution of the local Salsa music and giving a voice to the very people who were part of creating this community of Salsa music in the Pacific Northwest. What started out as a simple compilation of music from local bands has evolved into a historical dedication to not just the local orchestras but also the Salsa community as a whole: dancers, DJs, venues, musicians, promoters, etc."
The book involved the collaboration of many people from the Salsa and Latin jazz music community in the region and has nine chapters written by key members of the Salsa community.