Salsa Music In The Pacific Northwest: A Collective Memoir

 By Oswaldo Lucca

New Book "Salsa Music In The Pacific Northwest" Puts A Spotlight On Local Talent & Pays Tribute To Musicians Who Dedicated Their Lives To Their Craft

This book project includes three CDs curated by Steve Guasch from Salsaneo Records, with a selection of forty original Salsa and Latin jazz songs from the Pacific NW bands so that readers can enjoy different samples from the last forty years of Salsa music in the area.

