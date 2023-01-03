Support Local Journalism


  • PRO1184 first-in human study initiated and first patients dosed
  • PRO1160 first-in-human study cleared for initiation in the US
  • Both PRO1184 and PRO1160 are based on a novel, proprietary, and internally developed linker-drug technology platform

SUZHOU, China and WOODINVILLE, Wash., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics, announced that 1) dosing has initiated in the Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial of PRO1184 (NCT05579366), and 2) the company received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate the Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PRO1160.


