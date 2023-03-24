Support Local Journalism


WOODINVILLE, Wash. and SUZHOU, China, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics with curative potential, will present two posters from its lead program, PRO1184, a folate receptor alpha (FRα)-directed exatecan-based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with a novel hydrophilic linker, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 14 – 19, 2023. The presentations will highlight PRO1184 preclinical data demonstrating the potential of ProfoundBio's novel, proprietary technology platform to improve the activity and safety of ADCs, and the study design of the first-in-human clinical trial (NCT05579366).  

"PRO1184 demonstrates strong efficacy across diverse tumor types, histologies and target expression levels with a well-tolerated profile in preclinical models. PRO1184 is a promising development candidate for the treatment of FRα-expressing solid tumors." Said Zhu Chen, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer.


