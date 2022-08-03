Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SUZHOU, China and WOODINVILLE, Wash., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, an oncology biotherapeutics company focused on the development of novel antibody-based therapeutics, announced that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its investigational new drug application (IND) to evaluate PRO1184 in patients with advanced cancer. PRO1184 is an antibody-drug conjugate comprising a folate receptor alpha (FRa) directed antibody conjugated to an exatecan payload with a novel, proprietary hydrophilic linker. The Phase 1 study will evaluate the safety, activity and pharmacokinetics of PRO1184 in patients with ovarian, endometrial, breast, non-small cell lung cancers and mesothelioma.  

Additionally, ProfoundBio announced the appointment of Naomi Hunder, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

Tags