SEATTLE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfoundBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugate therapeutics for cancer, announced that management will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel which will take place in New York City on Sept 11-14, 2023.

