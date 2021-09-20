Promethean ActivPanel® Maintains Tenure as Market Leader for Interactive Displays in the USA By Promethean Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Promethean) By Promethean Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean® continues to be a global leader for interactive display technology, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q2 2021 report on the World Interactive Display market. Amidst the ongoing pandemic, education systems were pressured to manage rapid adoption of remote and hybrid learning models, with the demand for interactive displays increasing by 26% globally since Q1 2021.Promethean continues to be the leading brand in the USA with a 17.8% share of the total global interactive flat panel display market, excluding China. There is an anticipated 61.4% volume rise for the USA expected in 2021 driven by stimulus packages and remote and hybrid learning needs. The global interactive panel market is expecting 56% volume growth through 2025. In the USA, Promethean holds a strong lead of 26% volume share of the interactive flat panel display market. The success that Promethean has seen throughout Q2 can be attributed to the continued development and updates to the ActivPanel® interactive display. With improvements to increase teacher flexibility and IT management, as well as a new Distance Learning Bundle for ActivPanel, Promethean has been increasing personalized functions of their interactive displays to better manage remote learning environments. The tradition of developing meaningful products designed with teacher input has allowed Promethean to be a leader in the creation of tools that make a lasting impact on educators, students, and IT admin, especially for remote and hybrid learning models."With the pandemic continuing to disrupt the education of school children globally, Promethean is determined to support educators, students, and parents with the best edtech tools for a productive learning experience, no matter the environment," said Chris Hand, Chief Revenue Officer at Promethean. "Given these uncertain times, Promethean is proud to be the leader in interactive displays, while continuing to push the envelope of the support we can bring to the classroom."About Promethean Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and teaching software transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.Promethean and ActivPanel are registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promethean-activpanel-maintains-tenure-as-market-leader-for-interactive-displays-in-the-usa-301379974.htmlSOURCE Promethean Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneDebbie and Richard Hulbert have another challenge before themDollar General store opens for business in KittitasAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for football Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter