...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Promethean wins Best Brand Award Americas Gold for Identity Redesign and Award of Excellence for Logo Redesign
SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Brand Awards, a worldwide competition honoring achievement in brand identity and design, has recognized Promethean with the Award of Excellence for Logo Redesign and the Americas Gold Award for Identity Redesign. Brands from 21 countries and six continents took part in the 2022 Best Brand Awards, which is now in its ninth year.
"Promethean's mission is to transform the way the world learns and collaborates, so we needed a rebrand that reflected that lofty goal," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer. "Our new identity and logo speak to our commitment to innovation and our passion for serving our customers–whether they are a public school district, an institution of higher learning, or a corporate enterprise. We're thrilled that our work has been so well received by both the design community and the edtech sector as a whole."
Promethean's more modern look and feel, along with an updated brand story, are meant to bring a renewed focus to the company's groundbreaking role in changing the education technology landscape. At the heart of the rebrand is a new logo–a red flame–that not only signifies the passion of the company's employees, partners, and customers, but harkens back to the company's namesake, Prometheus, the Greek god of fire.
Along with the invigorated brand identity comes a redesigned online and in-person experience, including Promethean's website, social media presence, and event booth design. Learn more about Promethean's rebrand in a company blog here.
Learn more about the Best Brand Award 2022 winners here.
About Promethean
Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations in 22 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us atPrometheanWorld.com.