SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Brand Awards, a worldwide competition honoring achievement in brand identity and design, has recognized Promethean with the Award of Excellence for Logo Redesign and the Americas Gold Award for Identity Redesign. Brands from 21 countries and six continents took part in the 2022 Best Brand Awards, which is now in its ninth year.

