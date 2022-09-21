(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

 By Promethean, Tech & Learning

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has been recognized by Tech & Learning, a key education publication, for its new interactive panel as a top education technology solution for the 2022-2023 school year. Additionally, the Transform Awards North America have shortlisted Promethean for Best Visual Identity from the Education Sector.

