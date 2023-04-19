(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

 By Promethean, NetDragon

Company plans to merge with Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. to deliver greater strategic and operational focus

SEATTLE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, announced today that its parent company, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited, has approved a plan and entered into the related agreements to spin off the Promethean group of entities into a separate company that will subsequently merge with Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc., a public company.


