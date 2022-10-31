(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

Featured keynote speaker, astronaut and geoscientist, Dr. Sian Proctor, and special guest speaker, Daniel Thompson from The Ron Clark Academy to share inspiring STEAM sessions

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean, a leading global education technology company, at its STEAM Forward online conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST. Designed specifically for educators, virtual sessions will include STEAM best practices, hands-on STEAM applications, hybrid/remote teaching, technology integration, and more.


