Promethean to Host Fourth Annual STEAM Forward Conference for Educators By Promethean, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Oct 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email (PRNewsfoto/Promethean) By Promethean, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean®, a leading global education technology company, at its STEAM Forward online conference on Monday, November 8, 2021 from 1:00 – 7:30 p.m. EST. Designed specifically for educators, STEAM Forward will offer sessions focused on hybrid and remote teaching, technology integration, STEAM best practices, hands-on STEAM applications, and more.Live from Promethean's STEAM Lab, the event will feature keynote speaker Danielle Feinberg, Visual Effects Supervisor at Pixar Animation Studios, who uses math, science, and code to bring wonder to the big screen. Go behind the scenes of some of your favorite animated movies to discover how Pixar interweaves art and science to create fantastical worlds where the things you imagine can become real in her session "Bringing Imagined Worlds to Life." Feinberg has had a successful career in animation working across Pixar films including Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Brave, Coco, and more. In addition to her success in animation, Feinberg is passionate about the magic of the combination of art and technology. Her TED talk, "Science and Wonder" in 2016 was named one of the top TED talks of that year. Register for STEAM Forward and Danielle Feinberg's session here. Additional featured sessions at STEAM Forward include:Bringing Imagined Worlds to Life, Danielle Feinberg | 1:00 p.m. ESTCleverBooks, Inna Armstrong | 2:30 p.m. ESTCarnegie Science Award Winner, Graig Marx | 4:00 p.m. ESTPromethean Product Design Team, Stephanie Allen | 5:30 p.m. ESTSTEAM Forward will bring together innovative thinkers to discuss the latest trends in edtech, with sessions spanning across arts/fine arts, science/math/literacy, project based learning, remote/hybrid learning, and augmented/virtual/mixed reality. Promethean Education Consultants and featured speakers including Carnegie Science Award Winner and STEM educator, Graig Marx; Inna Armstrong, co-founder of CleverBooks AR for Education and Stephanie Allen, Vice President of the Promethean Product Design team, will address STEAM across a broad range of topics. Attendees can sign up for each session separately and customize their schedules to fit their professional development needs.Event Details What: STEAM ForwardWhen: Monday, November 8, 2021 from 1:00 to 7:30 p.m. ESTWhere: Virtual For more information and to register for this free event and full session info, visit STEAM Forward.There will be a Twitter contest during STEAM Forward. Tweet what you are learning and excited about throughout the session and/or day for a chance to win a gift card prize! Be sure to tag @LearnPromethean and use the hashtag #STEAMForward21About Promethean Promethean is a true partner for educators and innovators with more than two decades helping people learn and grow together. We believe collaborative discovery is at the heart of the learning experience. Our award-winning interactive displays and lesson delivery solutions transform learning and workspaces into creative, connected environments to foster collective success. With headquarters in Seattle, WA, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a member of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.Promethean is a registered trademark of Promethean Limited in the U.S. and/or other countries around the world. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promethean-to-host-fourth-annual-steam-forward-conference-for-educators-301407306.htmlSOURCE Promethean  