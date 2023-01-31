(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

 By Promethean, Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence

The education technology company will exhibit its industry-leading interactive display at the annual TCEA convention, where it will offer a slate of informative sessions and demonstrations

SEATTLE, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has received the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2022 designation for its newest interactive display, ActivPanel 9. The prestigious award recognizes the best education technology products from last year—those that have helped optimize teaching for educators and learning for their students.  


