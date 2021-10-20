Propeller Airports Announces the Acquisition of Castle & Cooke, Everett and the Formation of Propeller Aero Services By Propeller Airports, Castle & Cooke Aviation Oct 20, 2021 Oct 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 *Rendering of planned FBO terminal for Paine Field By Propeller Airports, Castle & Cooke Aviation Propeller By Propeller Airports, Castle & Cooke Aviation Propeller Airports Logo By Propeller Airports, Castle & Cooke Aviation Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports today announced the acquisition of Castle & Cooke's fixed based operation (FBO) at Paine Field in metro Seattle. The company also announced the formation of Propeller Aero Services, a new subsidiary that will focus on FBO development and will operate the FBO at Paine Field."Our goal is to bring the same award-winning, world-class service and operational excellence to our private aviation clients that our airline passengers have come to expect. This makes a tremendous amount of sense given our understanding of the airport and our home market," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "Propeller clearly understands the needs of the area and is committed to providing a high level of service," said Tony Marlow President of Castle & Cooke Aviation. "Brett and the Propeller team have a deep understanding of the market and as anyone who has traveled through the passenger terminal here can tell you, they're committed to great service and the best possible customer experience."Propeller's planned investment in the redevelopment of current infrastructure, including a new FBO terminal and hangar complex, along with ancillary facilities, will generate economic development for Snohomish County and benefit the airport and its users. As the region continues to grow, there is demand for additional quality infrastructure to serve the general/corporate aviation communities, which Propeller is uniquely positioned to provide.Castle & Cooke and Propeller anticipate closing on or before November 30th at which time Propeller will assume the management of the fixed based operation at Paine Field that includes aircraft fueling, catering, cleaning and hangar services.About Propeller Airports Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports and infrastructure throughout the United States. In partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners, Propeller is focused on bringing best-in-class practices to Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com and www.global-infra.com/.About Castle & Cooke Castle & Cooke Aviation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Castle & Cooke, Inc. founded over 150 years ago. They pride themselves on delivering to their clientele the highest levels of comfort, safety and privacy. Flight departments, air charter companies, aircraft management companies and aircraft owners rely on the quality of the amenities offered. This includes ample hangar and facility leasing, competitive fuel pricing for Jet A and 100LL, plus ramp support performed 24 hours per day by line service technicians who are NATA certified. In addition, Castle and Cooke FBO employees have undergone concierge training specific to aviation. For more information, please visit https://www.castlecookeaviation.com/. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propeller-airports-announces-the-acquisition-of-castle--cooke-everett-and-the-formation-of-propeller-aero-services-301405105.htmlSOURCE Propeller Airports 