Propeller Airports Appoints Airline Executive Matt Shelby as Vice President of Business Development By Propeller Airports Oct 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 USA Today Best Small Airport Award 2021 By Propeller Airports Propeller Airports Logo By Propeller Airports Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports, a leader in the development and operation of passenger terminals, announced today the addition of Matt Shelby as Vice President of Business Development. A respected industry executive with nearly two decades of airport real estate and development experience, Shelby will focus on the company's growth. In this new role he will work closely with local officials, regulators, and business communities to execute Propeller's vision of using public-private partnerships to deliver high quality, customer-focused terminal facilities."I am excited to join a team that is so focused on leveraging private funding sources to reinvent the airport experience without increasing public debt or local taxes in the communities we serve," said Matt Shelby. "We regularly hear from passengers that they love the terminal experience at Paine Field, so our goal is to bring that exceptional level of service to more communities across the country. Propeller's mission is to focus on our customers, who include not only the traveling public but also our airline and government partners. Shelby, who began his career in airline station operations before attending law school, comes to Propeller after more than a decade in the real estate and development groups at Continental Airlines, then at United Airlines, and most recently at Alaska Airlines. Shelby led the Airport Real Estate team at Alaska, where he and his team managed an annual operating budget of more than $500M and led the carrier's successful effort to develop more than $600M in new commercial airport facilities. Matt also has extensive experience in airport/airline operations including the design, development, leasing and acquisition of airport assets."Matt is a great addition to help grow the business," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "His experience and passion will help ensure that we develop projects in a way that truly adds value for our customers. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our team."About Propeller Airports Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller Airports, in partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners, is focused on bringing best in class practices to Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com and www.global-infra.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propeller-airports-appoints-airline-executive-matt-shelby-as-vice-president-of-business-development-301399599.htmlSOURCE Propeller Airports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Matt Shelby U.s. Propeller Airports Commerce Tourism Transports Economics Airport Development Airline Experience Real Estate Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter