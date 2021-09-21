Propeller Airports Hires Veteran Aviation Lawyer Jack Rossi as Vice President and General Counsel By Propeller Airports Sep 21, 2021 Sep 21, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 USA Today Best Small Airport Award 2021 By Propeller Airports Propeller Airports Logo By Propeller Airports Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports, a developer, owner and operator of passenger terminals, today announced its hiring of Jack Rossi as Vice President and General Counsel. A top regulatory and commercial lawyer in the aviation industry, Rossi joins the company after over fifteen years with leading U.S. airlines."I'm thrilled to join this distinguished team at such an exciting time," said Jack Rossi. "The travel industry has faced significant challenges over the past year, but Propeller has continued to lead and expand. I look forward to helping the company continue this impressive growth, at Paine Field and beyond." Rossi comes to Propeller with extensive experience in aviation regulatory law, airport affairs, and a broad spectrum of aviation-related business transactions, including real property leasing and acquisition, design and construction, project finance, concessions, and environmental matters. Previously, he served as Associate General Counsel at Alaska Airlines & Horizon Air, where he was principal regulatory attorney and lead counsel on airports and real estate for five years. Before joining Alaska, Jack served for ten years in various roles in the Legal Department of JetBlue Airways."Jack is a leader in his practice," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "His background combines expertise in aviation law with in-depth knowledge of business operations and management. We're excited to have him join us."In addition to his role with Propeller, Rossi serves as an officer in the Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps of the U.S. Army Reserve at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. He is a veteran of overseas service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He holds a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and a B.A. in International Political Economy & Development from Fordham University. About Propeller Airports Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller Airports, in partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners, is focused on bringing best in class practices to Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com and www.global-infra.com/. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propeller-airports-hires-veteran-aviation-lawyer-jack-rossi-as-vice-president-and-general-counsel-301381896.htmlSOURCE Propeller Airports 