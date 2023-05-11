Property Vista Logo (CNW Group/Property Vista)

Property Vista Logo (CNW Group/Property Vista)

 By Property Vista

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Property Vista Software Inc. ("Property Vista"), an enterprise multifamily property management software solution is excited to announce its newest listing syndication partnership with Apartments.com, a CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) brand that is the premier online rental marketplace in North America. Property Vista and Apartments.com now integrate to make it easy for Property Vista's multifamily customers to promote their active rental listings on Apartments.com to reach a wider, tech-savvy audience at no additional cost.


Tags