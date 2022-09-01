Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Incoming CFO Suzanne Colvin tapped to lead Finance as the Company accelerates; industry veterans Ross Clawson and Vija Williams assume expanded leadership roles.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., September 01, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PLACE, the industry's only all-in-one technology and business services platform powering the top 20% of real estate agents regardless of brokerage, announced today the hiring of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Suzanne Colvin and the key executive appointments of Ross Clawson to Chief Administrative Officer and Vija Williams to Head of Industry.

Tags