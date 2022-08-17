Support Local Journalism


The Bellingham-based startup expands to over 130 teams and reports strong mid-year growth amid market shift

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 17, 2022  -- PLACE, the industry's only brokerage-agnostic technology and business services platform for top real estate professionals, today reported strong mid-year growth, launching 37 teams and expanding the PLACE footprint to 35 states and Canada. New PLACE teams in 2022 have added over $1.5B in combined sales volume to the platform, contributing over $40 million in gross commission income (GCI) revenue. These new partners represent four different brokerages across 19 different states.

