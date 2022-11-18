Support Local Journalism


New survey from Zillow Home Loans shows home buyers don't shop around for their mortgage, potentially costing them hundreds of dollars each month

  • Prospective home buyers spent more time researching their next vehicle purchase and vacation options than researching mortgage lenders.
  • Seventy two percent of prospective home buyers have not shopped around for, nor have any plans to shop around for, their mortgage.
  • Home buyers who don't shop around could end up spending tens of thousands of dollars more over the course of their mortgage.


