Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


PCS is pleased to announce the addition of Alice Ireland to the PCS staff as a Senior Reliability Compliance Manager. Alice's industry expertise in both Operations & Planning (O&P) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) further enhances PCS' support to its continuously growing number of clients.

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Alice Ireland to the PCS staff as a Senior Reliability Compliance Manager. Alice's industry expertise in both Operations & Planning (O&P) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) further enhances PCS' support to its continuously growing number of clients.

Tags