SPOKANE, Wash., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Proven Compliance Solutions Inc. (PCS), industry-recognized for its excellence in North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) Reliability Standards Compliance Consulting Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Steve McElhaney to the PCS staff as a Senior NERC Consultant. Steve's industry expertise in Operations & Planning (O&P) compliance as well as his experience in oversight for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) adds to PCS' support for its continuously growing number of clients.


