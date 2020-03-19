RENTON, Wash., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence St. Joseph Health announced today – through the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund – it will contribute $500,000 to help not-for-profit community partners respond to the challenges of the coronavirus crisis. Providence has 51 hospitals across seven states.
"The health and safety of everyone, especially those who are poor and vulnerable, is an essential part of our COVID-19 response," said Rod Hochman, M.D. CEO and president of Providence St. Joseph Health. "Through this gift, we continue to work in solidarity and service with our not-for-profit partners. We want to ensure they can continue to serve those who are homeless, struggling with housing, food insecurity and other social challenges during this critical time."
The funds will be released in two phases. In the near term, it will be used to support partners meeting human needs on the front lines in heavily impacted communities. In the long term, resources will be used, in partnership with other funders, to address the economic challenges facing marginalized populations as a consequence of COVID-19.
"Since 1987, the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund has allocated more than $330 million to support care programs and partner organization that serve our communities," said Joel Gilbertson, SVP of community partnerships at Providence St. Joseph Health. "It is essential that we make sure our non-profit partners are able to meet human needs during this challenging time."
Providence St. Joseph Health also invites the public to support the COVID-19 response. Funds will support the system's ongoing response, including caring for vulnerable populations and research efforts to better understand the virus. Gifts will also support caregivers who work for the Providence St. Joseph Health family of organizations who may be financially impacted by the coronavirus crisis. Individuals can make a gift on our donation page here.
About Providence
Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.