Provocateur of Change: Cindi Bright Receives 2021 Stevie Award for Social Change Maker of the Year on the Issue of Race By Cindi Bright Oct 4, 2021 Oct 4, 2021 Updated 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Provocateur of Change: Cindi Bright Receives 2021 Stevie Award for Social Change Maker of the Year on the Issue of Race By Cindi Bright Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The issue of systemic racism made its way to the forefront of American media over the past year and a half, calling for police reform and equality within the justice system. That said, it is imperative to know that the reality of systemic racism extends much further. In boardrooms and businesses across the country, decisions are being made every day to either fuel the fire of systemic racism, or cultivate powerful change to disrupt the status quo, ushering in a new era of equality and change. At the forefront of this change is Cindi Bright, this year's recipient of the Gold Stevie Award for Social Change Maker of the Year on the issue of race. The Stevie Awards are widely renowned as the "Oscar's" for modern business, highlighting the world's top innovators, executives, entrepreneurs, educators, and contributors in various industries and areas of business. Cindi Bright has dedicated her career to exposing and dismantling the racism and toxicity that come with climbing the corporate ladder. Working hand in hand with corporations as a racial equity consultant, Cindi is a provocateur of change who uses her radio show to host conversations that consist of both business and politics, the ecosystem impacting progress for brown and black America.The author of The Color of Change: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, Cindi Bright is not afraid to ask the difficult of uncomfortable questions that have become ingrained into the very structure of the workforce. Acting as a call to action for executives in power, The Color of Courage has encouraged businesses and corporations to stop having superficial conversations about anti-racism, but rather recognize the uncomfortable truths that cause harm to black and brown employees. "You can't dismantle what you cannot see. This eye-opener book unveils the mechanics of racism and toxicity in Corporate America. A must-read for any leader serious about creating inclusive cultures" –Venus Rekow, CEO Neural ShiftsCindi Bright's contributions to dismantling the confines of systemic racism have echoed not only across the nation but across the world. The proud recipient of this year's Gold Stevie Award for Social Change Maker of the Year on the issue of race, Cindi Bright is committed to providing the tangible roadmap to make corporate America a more equitable and balanced place.To learn more about Cindi Bright and The Color of Change: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, please visit: https://www.cindibright.com/ About Cindi BrightCindi Bright is an author, speaker, radio host, TEDx speaker, and racial equity consultant based in Bellevue, Washington. A provocateur of change, Cindi is committed to cultivating meaningful systemic change by shining a light on the ugly truth of corporate America. Leveraging her expansive career as a human resources executive for numerous fortune 500 companies, Cindi tells her story as a bi-racial woman in power to empower her audience. In her new book The Color of Change: Crushing Racism in Corporate America, Cindi offers an unapologetic account of racism through her lens, shedding light on the gross imbalance of power within the workplace, and what we can do to change it. Press Contact:Cindi Bright4252133265https://www.cindibright.com/ View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provocateur-of-change-cindi-bright-receives-2021-stevie-award-for-social-change-maker-of-the-year-on-the-issue-of-race-301392234.htmlSOURCE Cindi Bright Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseDon Akehurst establishes family legacy going into the American Quarter Horse Hall of FameSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateEllensburg Downtown Association hires new executive directorOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdaySept. 28 blotter: Tabby cat won't leave Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter