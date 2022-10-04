Support Local Journalism


Class counsel appointment follows successful resolution of earlier VA overtime lawsuit

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Judge Elaine D. Kaplan of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Monday named Provost Umphrey Law Firm the interim class counsel for Paula Allen, et al. v. The United States of America, the second class action on behalf of nurse practitioners and physicians' assistants employed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for unpaid overtime.

