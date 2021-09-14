PSI Acquires the Fire Protection Division of OXARC, Inc. By Performance Systems Integration, OXARC, Inc. Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Updated 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Performance Systems Integration - Your Life Safety Systems & Services Partner By Performance Systems Integration, OXARC, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Systems Integration (PSI), a leading provider of fire and life safety services in the Pacific Northwest, has acquired the fire protection division of OXARC, Inc. ("OXARC"). OXARC serves customers in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho with a variety of fire and life safety services, including system inspection, repair and maintenance services, equipment sales, and installations, among other services."We're excited to add OXARC's fire protection division to our platform as we continue to expand PSI's footprint across the Pacific Northwest and into the Mountain West region," said PSI CEO, Travis Everton. "Together, we will be able to continue offering high-quality services to an array of customers throughout the states of Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, and continue growing the strong business OXARC has built over the years." PSI is committed to delivering customers a high quality of customer service through its "single-point-of-management" compliance services and solutions for fire protection and life safety needs. OXARC is the fifth addition to the PSI platform and contributes to the development of PSI's presence across the Pacific Northwest and into the Mountain West region.PSI plans to continue seeking out customer-oriented fire protection companies with skilled technicians and a specialized focus on inspection, repair, maintenance services, and fire and life safety equipment monitoring. To date, the PSI family includes: two Fire King divisions specializing in fire extinguisher sales and service and cylinder requalification and maintenance (western Washington); Advance Fire & Safety (Washington); Basic Fire & Safety (Washington); Carter's Fire Sprinkler Maintenance & Piping, Inc. (Oregon); OXARC (Washington, Idaho, Oregon); and R&T Hood (Washington).About PSI Since 2002, PSI offers a one-stop shop for all fire and life safety needs in Oregon and Washington. With over ten years of fire and life safety industry experience, its highly qualified technicians are carefully factory-trained and NICET-certified to deliver the highest level of services. Beyond compliance, PSI's mission is to help save lives by providing meaningful fire and life safety protection and training. Visit www.psintegrated.com for more information. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/psi-acquires-the-fire-protection-division-of-oxarc-inc-301374833.htmlSOURCE Performance Systems Integration Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Brewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesBack to schoolEllensburg City Council moves forward with Community Garden affordable housing project Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter