PTO Exchange Helps Employers Boost Donations on GivingTuesday

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PTO Exchange, a flexible benefits platform that allows employees to convert unused vacation into goods, services, and experiences, today is highlighting customers using its platform to give employees even more ways to donate on GivingTuesday.Just as Black Friday kicks off the holiday shopping season, GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Now GivingTuesday is an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.PTO Exchange allows employees to use some of their unused vacation to support colleagues in times of need, as well as over 1.7 million nonprofit organizations in the US. "We had a tragic situation where an employee passed away unexpectedly. Through our PTO leave sharing program, several employees were able to donate the value of their PTO hours to a the fund that was created in the employee's honor to support her teenage daughter," said Janice Appleby, Chief Human Resource Officer at Vizo Financial.Vizo Financial joins Action Benefits, InformedDNA, Pandion Optimization Alliance, STRATACACHE / Scala, Sound Discipline and others using PTO Exchange to facilitate charitable donations and a greater potential for giving."With PTO Exchange, we truly are better able to prioritize our people. During the pandemic, it has been everything to have the peace of mind of knowing there is a safety net should anyone on our team or their loved ones become ill with COVID. Because of that, we could be present for the educators and schools that are counting on us during this really challenging time."-- Andrea John-Smith, Executive Director, Sound Discipline"With the help of PTO Exchange, we launched a very successful flash campaign in the spring to support a young girl with a debilitating disease that limited her mobility. Her parents needed a special ADA van to take her to therapy and medical appointments and applied to Chive Charities to help. Chive came to us with the request, and within a few days we raised a total of $45,000 between employee donations and company match to provision the van and help Envera and her parents during these challenging times."-- Matt Cadwell, VP, Human Resources, STRATACACHE / Scala"We are very community- and family-oriented and have a tradition of giving and support," said John Coyle, Vice President at Pandion Optimization Alliance. "PTO Exchange builds upon this and allows more giving potential by enabling our employees to convert some of their unused vacation to donate to their preferred nonprofit or even help a colleague going through hardship.""Action Benefits is very employee- and community-oriented. We support each other and always look for new ways to extend our support to our external community as well. PTO Exchange gives our employees another option to give to worthy causes and help those in need. We also work with other agents and partners and look forward to introducing them to PTO Exchange and how it can help their clients differentiate themselves in a tight job market." -- Stacy Duff, HR Manager, Action BenefitsIn just a few years, PTO Exchange has managed nearly $1MM in donations to over 900 local and national nonprofits. The platform gives employees who may not have disposable income a new mechanism to support the charities they care about."The impact of GivingTuesday goes well beyond charitable donations, inspiring giving in all its forms," said Rob Whalen, CEO, PTO Exchange. "From coast to coast to coast, people are embracing this day as an opportunity to raise money for local charities and nonprofits, run food and clothing drives, give blood, encourage kindness, help a neighbor and celebrate generosity. We are proud to support this and enable a higher level of giving potential."There were an estimated 768 million days of unused PTO with a value of more than $155B in 2019, according to research outfit Project Time Off. With PTO Exchange, employers can provide access to some of this value to greatly enhance the giving potential of employees.About PTO ExchangePTO Exchange is a highly differentiating benefits platform that turns unused paid time off (PTO) hours into retirement accounts, student loan repayment, travel awards, charitable causes and more. PTO Exchange helps companies stand out in a tight job market, reduce balance sheet liabilities and strengthen the community all while employees reclaim lost PTO. Media ContactGregg, PTO Exchange, 1 206-972-0608, gregg@ptoexchange.com SOURCE PTO Exchange 