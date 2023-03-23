(PRNewsfoto/InsideTrack)

(PRNewsfoto/InsideTrack)

 By InsideTrack

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Partnership for Education Advancement embark on four-year initiative to help thousands of students of color chart pathways to and through college

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of current and former students at public Historically Black Colleges and Universities will receive one-on-one success coaching and support, thanks to a new initiative announced today by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the national nonprofit representing nearly 300,000 students attending 47 HBCU member institutions, and the Partnership for Education Advancement, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides capacity building support and sustainable solutions to mission-focused higher education institutions. In collaboration with student success nonprofit InsideTrack, the organizations will launch a four-year, multi-campus initiative that will provide one-on-one success coaching to help remove barriers to college enrollment and success for students at a network of 16 HBCUs nationwide.


Tags